AJK elections, 984 candidates file nominations papers for 45 general seats.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The first phase of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections completed on Tuesday with the filling of nomination papers by the candidates for 45 general seats (33 within the territorial limits of AJK and 12 reserved for refugee of Jammu Kashmir residing in different areas of Pakistan).

According to election commission, a total of 984 candidates have validly filed nomination paper for 45 general seats out of which 825 have been filed for 33 seats in AJK while 159 have been file for 12 Constituencies.

Returning officers have issued the lists of candidates after scrutiny of the papers on Tuesday while the last date for filling of appeals before the election against the decisions of returning officer has been fixed June 26 before 2pm.

According to lists issued by the returning officers, 202 candidates have filed nomination papers for 9 seats in Muzaffarabad division prominent amongst sitting Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) AJK President Chaudhary Latif Akbar, speaker Assembly Shah Ghulam Qader, Pakistan Tehreek- i- Insaaf (PTI) vice president Khawaja Farooq and education Minister Barrister Iftikhar Gilani.

310 candidates have been filed nomination papers for 13 seats in Mirpur division including PTI AJK chief Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chasudhary, senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, former speaker Chaudhary Anwar Ul Haq, former Minister and President Muslim conference Shafiq Jaral, former Ministers Ch. Saeed and Chaudhary Pervez Ashraf.

In poonch division, 287 candidates have been filed nomination papers prominent among are former President and Prime Minister Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, President JK PP Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, former senior Minister Sardar Qamar u Zaman Khan, Minister information Mushtaq Mehnas, PTI leader and adviser to CM Punjab Sardar Tasnveer Alliyas, former Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan and sitting minister Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz, Ch. Yaseen Gulshan, Sardar Farooq Tahir and Dr. Najeeb Naqi Khan.