AJK Elections Held In Free, Fair, Transparent Manners : Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

AJK elections held in free, fair, transparent manners : Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday rejected tall claims of the opposition parties about rigging and said that AJK elections are going to be held in free, fair and transparent manners.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized PML-N leader Maryum Nawaz Sharif who did not highlight Kashmir issue during previous tenure of PML-N and not, even, spoke any word against Indian government and Indian PM Modi as well.

"She (Maryam) attempts to deceive the people of Azad Kashmir by claiming herself as a Kashmiri during on-going election campaign," he said.

He also mentioned the recent survey, which, predicted the sure victory of PTI in AJK elections.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan known as the "true ambassador" of Kashmir because he used to raise the voice for Kashmiri's at national and international forums as well.

The minister expressed his hope that the people of AJK would reject the narrative of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during the elections.

"PPP and PML-N both had ruled in AJK in the past, but, their top leaderships did not initiate development projects and schemes to bring change in the living standard of the poor people," he said.

