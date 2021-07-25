UrduPoint.com
AJK Elections Kindle Hopes Of IIOJK People: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

AJK elections kindle hopes of IIOJK people: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir kindle the hopes of people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a tweet, the minister said one day people of entire Jammu and Kashmir would freely express their will through the power of vote and form government comprising of their representatives.

He said today's elections in AJK were dedicated to new Kashmir of Prime Minister Imran Khan, God willing.

