AJK Elections On Special Seats On August 2
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:54 PM
The elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on special seats would be held on August 2 and the candidates could submit their nomination papers on July 29
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on special seats would be held on August 2 and the candidates could submit their nomination papers on July 29.
The candidate contesting elections on technocrat seat has to submit degree concerned to the profession and 10-year experience certificate from the authorized forum along with nomination paper, said a AJK Election Commission press release on Wednesday.
The candidate's affidavit and concise statement attached with the application would be obligatory.
Similarly for the Ulma-Mashaikh seat, the candidate has to submit certificate concerned to the profession and in addition 10-year experience certificate, state subject and voter list of his name attached to the application.