AJK elections on special seats on August 2

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on special seats would be held on August 2 and the candidates could submit their nomination papers on July 29.

The candidate contesting elections on technocrat seat has to submit degree concerned to the profession and 10-year experience certificate from the authorized forum along with nomination paper, said a AJK Election Commission press release on Wednesday.

The candidate's affidavit and concise statement attached with the application would be obligatory.

Similarly for the Ulma-Mashaikh seat, the candidate has to submit certificate concerned to the profession and in addition 10-year experience certificate, state subject and voter list of his name attached to the application.