UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Elections On Special Seats On August 2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:54 PM

AJK elections on special seats on August 2

The elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on special seats would be held on August 2 and the candidates could submit their nomination papers on July 29

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on special seats would be held on August 2 and the candidates could submit their nomination papers on July 29.

The candidate contesting elections on technocrat seat has to submit degree concerned to the profession and 10-year experience certificate from the authorized forum along with nomination paper, said a AJK Election Commission press release on Wednesday.

The candidate's affidavit and concise statement attached with the application would be obligatory.

Similarly for the Ulma-Mashaikh seat, the candidate has to submit certificate concerned to the profession and in addition 10-year experience certificate, state subject and voter list of his name attached to the application.

Related Topics

Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July August From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burgla ..

11 minutes ago

Qadri for uniting Muslim Ummah to face contemporar ..

2 minutes ago

Soomro reviews debt-recapitalization, refinancing ..

2 minutes ago

NHMP license branch to remain open on weekends fro ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh reports 43 deaths, 2672 new cases of COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

England to allow unquarantined travel from US and ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.