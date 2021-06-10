UrduPoint.com
AJK Elections: PML-N Announces Party Candidates On 36 Constituencies

Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:08 AM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Wednesday announced the names of party candidates on 36 constituencies out of 45 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly for the upcoming general elections

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Wednesday announced the Names of party candidates on 36 Constituencies out of 45 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly for the upcoming general elections.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz shared a list of ticket holders, signed by party's central secretary general Ehsan Iqbal on her twitter handle this evening.

It may be worth mentioning here that the PML-N (AJK chapter) leadership earlier claimed that they had candidates for all the constituencies but the list clearly indicating that they could not find suitable candidates in nine constituencies.

In one of those remaining constituencies, a sitting minister Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

According to the list, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir had been awarded tickets in two constituencies each.

