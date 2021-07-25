UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Elections; Polling In Progress On 12 Reserved Refugee Seats

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

AJK Elections; polling in progress on 12 reserved refugee seats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Polling for seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly election here started at all 4 polling stations set up in Hyderabad by AJK Election Commission.

The polling will continue till 5 pm without any break as per election schedule released by AJK election commission.

As many as 239 registered Kashmiri refugee voters will exercise right of vote for six seats each reserved for occupied Kashmir valley and occupied Jammu region refugees.

An official of local Election Commission here informed that 190 votes were registered for Kashmir valley and 49 for Jammu region's seats reserved for refugees of IIOJ&K.

All registered voters of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being exercising their right of vote in four polling stations set up in Govt Boys primary school GOR colony, Govt Primary School Achar Gaho near Filter plant at Jamshoro road and one each polling station set up at Govt Primary School Hali Road for Kashmir valley and Jammu refugees, Election Commission official said.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Road Jammu Hyderabad Jamshoro Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

14 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

1 hour ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

2 hours ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.