AJK Elections; polling in progress on 12 reserved refugee seats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Polling for seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly election here started at all 4 polling stations set up in Hyderabad by AJK Election Commission.

The polling will continue till 5 pm without any break as per election schedule released by AJK election commission.

As many as 239 registered Kashmiri refugee voters will exercise right of vote for six seats each reserved for occupied Kashmir valley and occupied Jammu region refugees.

An official of local Election Commission here informed that 190 votes were registered for Kashmir valley and 49 for Jammu region's seats reserved for refugees of IIOJ&K.

All registered voters of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being exercising their right of vote in four polling stations set up in Govt Boys primary school GOR colony, Govt Primary School Achar Gaho near Filter plant at Jamshoro road and one each polling station set up at Govt Primary School Hali Road for Kashmir valley and Jammu refugees, Election Commission official said.