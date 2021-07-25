UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Elections: Polling Ongoing Amid Tight Security In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

AJK Elections: polling ongoing amid tight security in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process for Azad Kashmir elections began at five polling stations, established for LA 34 (Jammu), in the city Sunday morning.

A total of 2101 voters will cast their votes at five polling stations for the Constituency of AJK, including 1169 men and 932 women voters.

Five presiding officers, 16 polling officers and 32 polling assistants have been deputed to conduct the election.

As many as 602 registered voters living in Sargodha city will cast vote at polling station at Government Comprehensive Boys High School, 587 registered voters of LA 34 (Jammu- I) at Government Boys High school No.

1 Sillanwali, 337 voters will cast vote at Government High School Bhalwal city polling station, 467 registered voters will exercise the right of vote at polling station Government Girls High School Jahanabad Shahpur and 108 registered voters will cast vote at polling station set up in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Lilliani Kot Momin.

Related Topics

Election Vote Jammu Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Shahpur Sillanwali Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

13 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

14 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.