AJK Elections: polling ongoing amid tight security in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process for Azad Kashmir elections began at five polling stations, established for LA 34 (Jammu), in the city Sunday morning.

A total of 2101 voters will cast their votes at five polling stations for the Constituency of AJK, including 1169 men and 932 women voters.

Five presiding officers, 16 polling officers and 32 polling assistants have been deputed to conduct the election.

As many as 602 registered voters living in Sargodha city will cast vote at polling station at Government Comprehensive Boys High School, 587 registered voters of LA 34 (Jammu- I) at Government Boys High school No.

1 Sillanwali, 337 voters will cast vote at Government High School Bhalwal city polling station, 467 registered voters will exercise the right of vote at polling station Government Girls High School Jahanabad Shahpur and 108 registered voters will cast vote at polling station set up in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Lilliani Kot Momin.