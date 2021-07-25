UrduPoint.com
AJK Elections: Polling Starts Amid Tight Security In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

AJK Elections: Polling starts amid tight security in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Polling process for Azad Kashmir elections began at four different polling stations, established for LA 42 (Kashmir Valley) and LA 34 (Jammu), here in the city.

A total of 1569 voters will cast their votes in four polling stations for both the Constituencies.

Three polling stations have been set up for 1482 registered voters of LA 42 (Kashmir Valley) including Government Boys and Government Girls Schools Haram Gate,an official of election commission said.

Whereas for 87 registered voters of LA 34 (Jammu), one polling station has been established.

