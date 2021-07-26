UrduPoint.com
AJK Elections Reflect PTI's Popularity: Shahram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

AJK elections reflect PTI's popularity: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won maximum seats in Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2021 which was testimony to the fact that people have trust in PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the irresistible victory of PTI candidates in AJK has reflected that PTI was the most popular party among people of AJK.

He said it was a common faith that truth wins and justice prevails and exactly this was what happening.

Shahram congratulated PTI leadership for staying firm and steady on the path that was why people choose them in AJK elections. He expressed assurance that PTI would form next government in AJK.

