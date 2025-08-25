AJK Emerges Most Affected By Natural Catastrophes In Country: Secretary, SDMA
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Aug, 2025) Secretary AJK, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Civil Defense, Chaudhry Muhammad, has said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) emerged as one of the most affected areas in natural disasters in the country, where people suffered loss of lives and properties due to cloudburst and other disasters every year.
"This year, fewer losses have been reported due to our better preparation than before," he said while addressing a capacity-building workshop that concluded here.
He emphasized that the role of all institutions, NGOs and especially the local community was imperative for instantly mitigating the disasters. SDMA, he continued, had always encouraged the local population to carry out the response process better and more timely by deploying better and trained personnel in all districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Fareed said, "Now the time has come that we have to prepare more than before because now every person, every district, every population may be more affected by disasters than before. In such a situation, the interaction between institutions is very important, where everyone needs to work together."
He thanked all the participants, including the influential institutions, World food Program, Khwaja Zaheer Memorial Foundation, Islamic Relief and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The SDMA Secretary gave away shields for their services to the sick humanity in hours of trial following the natural disasters and congratulated them for participating in the program.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK emerges most affected by natural catastrophes in country: Secretary, SDMA1 minute ago
-
5 dengue cases reported amid strengthened control measures in district1 minute ago
-
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day to be observed across Pakistan and the world on September 712 hours ago
-
Dialogue only way forward for political stability: Tariq Fazal12 hours ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Chiniot12 hours ago
-
Central Milad Council meeting held in Kohat with great enthusiasm12 hours ago
-
Delivery and governance top agenda for govt :Qaiser Sheikh12 hours ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad to mark 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations on August 25th12 hours ago
-
Kohat police crack down on crime12 hours ago
-
Kohat police crack down on illegal gambling12 hours ago
-
Women's Handicrafts Exhibition in Attock empowers local talents12 hours ago
-
Flood alert issued for Chiniot district12 hours ago