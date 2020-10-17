AJK Engineers Association calls for amendments in services rules of Electricity Dept

Seeking immediate amendments in services rules in AJK Electricity Department at the pattern of WAPDA, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Engineers Association Saturday demanded of AJK government for the induction of an Engineer by changing the office of Director General Tariff & Surveillance into the Chief Engineer Customer Services into Electricity Department

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) : Seeking immediate amendments in services rules in AJK Electricity Department at the pattern of WAPDA, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Engineers Association Saturday demanded of AJK government for the induction of an Engineer by changing the office of Director General Tariff & Surveillance into the Chief Engineer Customer Services into Electricity Department.

Talking to newsmen here Saturday a spokesperson of the AJK Engineers Association also called for making the existing rules of the induction of Director General Commercial in AJK Electricity Department harmonious to the prevailing rules of the WAPDA.

"Moreover the vacant posts of the above offices should be filled in with the Engineers in line with the orders of the Supreme Court and the Pakistan Engineering Council", the AJK Engineers Association's spokesperson urged inviting immediate attention of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan to address the issue without further delay.