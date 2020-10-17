UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Engineers Association Calls For Amendments In Services Rules Of Electricity Dept

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:47 PM

AJK Engineers Association calls for amendments in services rules of Electricity Dept

Seeking immediate amendments in services rules in AJK Electricity Department at the pattern of WAPDA, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Engineers Association Saturday demanded of AJK government for the induction of an Engineer by changing the office of Director General Tariff & Surveillance into the Chief Engineer Customer Services into Electricity Department

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) : Seeking immediate amendments in services rules in AJK Electricity Department at the pattern of WAPDA, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Engineers Association Saturday demanded of AJK government for the induction of an Engineer by changing the office of Director General Tariff & Surveillance into the Chief Engineer Customer Services into Electricity Department.

Talking to newsmen here Saturday a spokesperson of the AJK Engineers Association also called for making the existing rules of the induction of Director General Commercial in AJK Electricity Department harmonious to the prevailing rules of the WAPDA.

"Moreover the vacant posts of the above offices should be filled in with the Engineers in line with the orders of the Supreme Court and the Pakistan Engineering Council", the AJK Engineers Association's spokesperson urged inviting immediate attention of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan to address the issue without further delay.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Electricity WAPDA Jammu Pakistan Engineering Council Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Zardari pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Karsaz ..

23 seconds ago

Governor Punjab specifies dates of sugarcane crush ..

24 seconds ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

26 seconds ago

Football: English Championship table

27 seconds ago

Football: English Championship results

29 seconds ago

Prime Minister felicitates NZ Prime Minister on he ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.