AJK enriched with huge tourism potential: CPDR

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 23 (APP):The experts belonging to various nation-building institutions Friday emphasized on inclusive tourism policy, developing it as industry and promote on the lines of broader framework of trade, travel and sustainable tourism in the picturesque Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

They expressed these views at a webinar conducted by Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) – a Kashmiri think tank, on the recently published report "Building Sustainable Tourism in Azad Jammu & Kashmir" which was attended by a number of experts and participants from the development, public and private sector.

They said the AJK was enriched with huge natural potential to attract millions of domestic and foreign tourists.

The report gives the reader a vivid snapshot of the diverse and multi-faceted yet largely under-developed and untapped Tourism industry in AJK. Probing a brief historical background of the tourism industry in the region, the report traces the link of the industry with its supply chain of allied services and the manpower, demonstrating its immense potential to become one of the largest industries capable of uplifting the local populace in terms of economic growth and financial stability.

The colossal tourism resources of the region have been beautifully mapped out by the author from the perspective of cultural and heritage tourism; religious tourism; and adventure and recreational tourism. The report is the outcome of several discussions and focus group meetings with the officials of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and local shareholders during the last two years.

The report also highlighted AJK's first-ever Tourism Policy Framework launched in 2019, showcasing its significant aspects like standardization and regulations of tourism, public-private partnership, branding and diversification of tourist destinations, identification and preservation of heritage sites, Tourism Police and Tourism Regulatory Body.

The ideas for destination development and the prospects of the proposed 190 km-long Tourism Corridor in AJK which will connect tourist sites in four districts including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Bagh and Rawalakot, have also been discussed in the report.

Dr. Shaheen Akhtar has critically analyzed the challenges preventing the industry from capitalizing on the opportunities tied with the rich tourist resources of AJ&K which can make the tourism industry a key contributor to the economy not only in the region but also at the national level. Since the majority of the picturesque locations that attract tourists are located near the LoC, the author renders the unresolved Kashmir conflict and tension along the LoC responsible for holding this industry back from realizing the true potential of the cultural and natural resources of the State. The document also highlights the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the downslide of the tourism sector in AJ&K.

To revitalize and develop this important sector of the economy, she proposed some key policy recommendations including developing more comprehensive and inclusive tourism policy and making it more sustainable.

Some other recommendations include destination development and improving branding; making capacity building of stakeholders, identifying and developing potential tourist sites; preserving historical, cultural and natural heritage; and establishing heritage museum.

The report is a valuable initiative that brings attention to the huge potential of the tourism industry in AJ&K and the recommendations presented in the report, if considered and followed, can facilitate the flourishing of this important industry of modern times.