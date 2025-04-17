AJK Environmental expert term lack of trees, water, a major threat to humanity in region

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Apr, 2025) Seasoned Kashmiri Environmental Expert and President District Bar Association, Chaudhry Mahmood Hussain Plakvi Advocate has emphasized that in the current era of climate change, the lack of trees and water was a major threat to the humanity in the region, which, he feared could cause serious problems for the young generation.

"To eliminate the negative effects of climate change, an effective strategy should be made to accelerate and make the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign in Mirpur complete success involving institutions as well as civil society at larger extent", he suggested while leading a lawyers delegation to call on Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain.

The Commissioner, earlier hosted a reception in honour of the newly elected office bearers of the District Bar Association including President District Bar Association, Chaudhry Mahmood Hussain Plakvi Advocate, General Secretary, Muhammad Fayyaz Chaudhry Advocate, Vice President Gul Bahar Ahmed Chaudhry Advocate, Joint Secretary, Mian Muhammad Adnan Saeed Advocate, Secretary Finance Syed Abul Hassan Kazmi Advocate, Secretary Information Hafiz Sajidul Haq Advocate and Secretary Librarian, Raja Qamar Yasin.

The ceremony was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Chaudhry Haq Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner, Yasir Riaz, SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Raja Umar Tariq Khan, SP, Raja Amir Shahzad Nawabi, Assistant Commissioner, Raja Zahid Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Islamgarh , Syed Yasir Aftab Gardezi, Revenue Officer, Raja Ayaz Ahmed Khan, Information Officer, Muhammad Javed Malik, Naib Tehsildar Raja Ijaz Ahmed Khan and others.

The commissioner congratulated the President District Bar Association and other newly elected DBA office bearers.

He emphasized that the bar and the district administration must play a role in providing justice to the public and creating facilities for resolving the problems of the people.

He also urged for mutual cooperation between the bar and the administrative institutions, adding "We are trying to solve the problems identified by the bar immediately so that the people get maximum benefit".

The DBA President Mahmood Palakvi Advocate called for raising awareness about the importance of planting trees among the people.

Palakvi called for construction of new water ponds in different areas of the division.

He also called for using modern technology used instead of trees for cooking and burning fuel.

Addressing the meeting, the DBA President demanded to protect agricultural lands and houses and other constructions should be banned so that agricultural land could be saved to increase commodity production .

The commissioner lauded the interest by the President District Bar Association Chaudhry Mahmood Hussain Plakvi Advocate in resolving urban problems, including environmental problems, and said that the main objective of lawyers and administrative institutions was to provide justice to the people, promote their welfare and solve their problems.

"To eliminate the negative effects of environmental change, the administration and related institutions were making every effort to ensure that the maximum campaign successful", he underlined

The Commissioner said that the administration had recently decided to plant fruit trees on both banks of the Upper Jhelum Canal. In this regard, a strategy had been made in collaboration with civil society to make the national tree plantation campaign a success during the rainy season, he added.

He revealed that every school of thought of the society would be included in this noble cause.

Deputy Commissioner, Mirpur, Yasir Riaz while congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the bar, expressed the hope that the bar and the administration would play a positive and key role in resolving urban area problems through sincere collective efforts.

