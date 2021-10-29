AJK equips with first forensic lab in remote Bagh district

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Friday laid the foundation stone of AJK's first forensic lab at Arja in Bagh district.

Addressing the ceremony, Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan police reforms were underway in AJK to make the police free from politics.

He said that the inauguration of the first women's police station in Rawalakot and now the forensic lab is also a reflection of the same vision and the government was taking all possible steps to make AJK free from crime.

He said establishment of a forensics laboratory was a revolutionary step and it will help to speed up the investigation process and also reduce the expenditure of the state. Earlier, Azad Kashmir Police had to seek help from Islamabad or Lahore for forensics.

The AJK PM underlined the need for early establishment of a forensic lab and said that police should do everything possible to ensure the safety of the people.

He said the protection of lives and property was the responsibility of the state.