UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Ex-PM Terms Bilawal As Strong Voice Of Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

AJK Ex-PM terms Bilawal as strong voice of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed Friday termed Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as an effective and strong voice of Kashmiris.

He said Bilawal had a principled stance about plebiscite which had given strength to the democratic struggle of Kashmiri people, said a press release.

He said the plebiscite was the only way for Kashmir independence.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

49 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

6 seconds ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

8 seconds ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

9 seconds ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.