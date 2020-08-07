AJK Ex-PM terms Bilawal as strong voice of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed Friday termed Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as an effective and strong voice of Kashmiris.

He said Bilawal had a principled stance about plebiscite which had given strength to the democratic struggle of Kashmiri people, said a press release.

He said the plebiscite was the only way for Kashmir independence.