AJK Ex president Sardar Masood calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said the solution to the Kashmir issue could lead to lasting peace in the South Asia region.

He said that it had become clear to the world that India could not suppress the efforts of Kashmiris for independence through its oppression and barbarism.

The Governor expressed these views while talking to former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including Indian atrocities against Kashmiri brothers and the overall situation in the region were discussed.

The Governor said Pakistan has highlighted the Kashmir issue in every forum of the world and as always it is strongly demanded that in the light of UN resolutions, the people of Occupied Kashmir should be given the right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations so that they could decide their own destiny.