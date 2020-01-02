UrduPoint.com
AJK Falls In To Grip Of History's Severe Cold Spell:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : , Jan 01 (APP):The history's severe cold and chilly weather gripped all' parts of Azam Jammu Kashmir for past one week partially paralysing the life across the liberated territory.

Prevailing severe cold spell condition continue to persist over the next one week across the scenic mountainous Azad Jammu & Kashmir, which had already fallen in the grip of severe dry spell and chillness.

A lot of people have fallen sick suffering with flue and fever following continued dryness amidst severe chillness since past one week particularly.

Sharing to APP here Thursday evening, official sources said that the chilly and freezing night temperature would continue for next one week at the upper reaches of the state.

And the next reign of rains in plains and snowfall at the heights was forecast for Friday (Jan 03) and onward.

"At the same time, the ongoing rising cold wave conditions are likely to persist during next one week", experts opined.

"There are chances that the chill may increase and people should be ready for it. Both the day and night temperatures are likely to remain same during this week and there are chances that nights would be more freezing in the areas located on the upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa valleys in Muzaffarabad division as well as Rawalakot in Poonch division",the experts observed while talking to APP here Thursday night.

