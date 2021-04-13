UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Female Lawyers For Chief Justices Appointments On Permanent Basis

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

AJK female lawyers for chief justices appointments on permanent basis

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) female lawyers on Tuesday urged to appoint chief justices of high court and supreme court on permanent basis

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) female lawyers on Tuesday urged to appoint chief justices of high court and supreme court on permanent basis.

Addressing a press conference here at the Press Club, Senior lawyer Bilqis Mehnas, Kousar Awan Advocate, Mariyum Farooq Advocate and Mehwish Bashir Advocate said since the retirement of chief justices, a crisis like situation had been erupted here at the judicial complex.

They said after the retirement of acting chief justice of high court Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, Justice Sheeraz Akhtar Kiani was appointed as acting chief justice but his ailing condition did not allow him to perform his duties accordingly and there was only one judge left in the high court.

They said the litigants were suffering at large and dispensation of justice was being delayed in the region which was a matter of great concern for every citizen.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Azad Jammu And Kashmir Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

11 minutes ago

Israeli Vessel Attacked Off UAE's Coast - Reports

1 minute ago

Tech climbs as Wall Street ponders vaccines woes, ..

1 minute ago

Edinburgh festival to return in August - outdoors

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Shar ..

4 minutes ago

'Friendship Tree' planted to mark 70th anniversary ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.