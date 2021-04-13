AJK female lawyers for chief justices appointments on permanent basis

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) female lawyers on Tuesday urged to appoint chief justices of high court and supreme court on permanent basis

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) female lawyers on Tuesday urged to appoint chief justices of high court and supreme court on permanent basis.

Addressing a press conference here at the Press Club, Senior lawyer Bilqis Mehnas, Kousar Awan Advocate, Mariyum Farooq Advocate and Mehwish Bashir Advocate said since the retirement of chief justices, a crisis like situation had been erupted here at the judicial complex.

They said after the retirement of acting chief justice of high court Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, Justice Sheeraz Akhtar Kiani was appointed as acting chief justice but his ailing condition did not allow him to perform his duties accordingly and there was only one judge left in the high court.

They said the litigants were suffering at large and dispensation of justice was being delayed in the region which was a matter of great concern for every citizen.