AJK former ministers, political personalities join PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Former ministers and renowned political personalities have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after meeting with chief organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday.

The former ministers and notables who met with chief organizer PTI and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Rana Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday were included former minister Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah, ex minister Mufti Mansoor Rehman, ex Assembly Candidate Bagh Sardar Manzoor Advocate, former Chairman District Zakat Sardar Saghir Baig Raja Muhammad Riaz Khan, Member Central Working Committee Muslim Conference Syed Azad Hussain Shah Gardezi, President City Muslim Conference Chaudhry Muhammad Tahruf Advocate, former Secretary General District Bagh Sardar Shuja Mongol Advocate and Chairman Youth District Bagh Sardar Tahir Ilyas Khan.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the upcoming elections in AJK. After meeting, the politicians have announced joining the PTI and expressed their full confidence in the party policies and its leadership.