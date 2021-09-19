UrduPoint.com

AJK Former PM Condoles Death Of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam

Sun 19th September 2021

AJK former PM condoles death of Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider here on Sunday condoled the sad demise of top Kashmiri intellectual, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, who passed on first week of September.

The AJK PM primer visited the residence of the deceased and offered "Fateha" for the departed soul.

Among others, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, Shaikh Mateen and Nisar Mirza were present on the occasion.

Farooq Haider lauded the great services of Shaikh Tajammul for Kashmir cause.

He said the service of the martyred intellectual would be remembered forever.

He said efforts would be made to confer official award of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the late intellectual for his great service to the cause of Kashmir freedom struggle.

On the occasion, APHC leaders informed the Former PM about the sacrifices and role played by Tajammul-ul-Islam for the great cause of Kashmir.

