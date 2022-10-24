AJK foundation day, Ilyas reiterates to support liberation struggle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that promoting Kashmir cause both at national and international level was the first and foremost priority of the government of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the main function of 75th foundation day of AJK government here on Monday he said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir would never let down the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir who have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve the cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal occupation.

Lauding the Kashmiris' resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism, he said that we salute our brothers and sisters who have borne the brunt of state oppression with utmost courage and resilience since August 5, 2019.

While paying rich tributes to heroes of freedom movement he said,"our forefathers sacrificed immensely and toiled hard to liberate the territory of Azad Kashmir where we live freely in a dignified manner today".

He said that the aim of the establishment of a revolutionary government in the liberated territory was to liberate the Indian occupied Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that since the Indian government's unconstitutional, illegal and immoral action on August 5, 2019, the HR situation had further deteriorated in the occupied valley.

The valley, he said, has been turned into the world's largest prison. Urging world community to play its role to help resolve the dispute peacefully, he said that it was high time that the UN should implement its resolutions.