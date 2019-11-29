UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK, GB Have Huge Investment Potential For Tourism, Minerals, Hydel Power: Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

AJK, GB have huge investment potential for tourism, minerals, hydel power: Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said that there were huge investment opportunities in AJK and GB especially in sectors of tourism, minerals and hydel power production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said that there were huge investment opportunities in AJK and GB especially in sectors of tourism, minerals and hydel power production.

The minister expressed these views in meeting with Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan, Kwak Sung Kyu here , said a press release issue here.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries with particular reference to economic and social cooperation.

Lauding the role of South Korea in economic development of Pakistan, the Federal Minister said, the South Korean companies had completed number of important development projects in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan could also benefit from the Korean model of economic progress.

Religious tourism, adventure sports, hiking, high mountain peaks, beautiful valleys and lakes attracted hundreds of thousands of tourists to AJK and GB each year, he added.

He said that foreign tourists were showing keen interest in visiting Pakistan because of soft visa policies and better facilities.

He encouraged the South Korean companies to benefit from the current investment friendly environment in Pakistan.

He said that Ministry of KA & GB would go an extra mile and extend all possible support and cooperation to foreign investors in this regard.

He highlighted that economic indicators and ranking of ease in doing business were getting better and better.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a special vision regarding economic development of Pakistan in which foreign investment had a key position.

The Ambassador appreciated the measures of current government regarding investment and economic development.

He said, Pakistan had huge potential to become one of strongest economy of the world with consistent economic policies.

He said that South Korean investment companies were already showing great interest for investment in Pakistan and assured that he would further encourage the companies to benefit from investment friendly environment in Pakistan.

The meeting also discussed the progress of different development projects being carried out by the South Korean companies in AJK and GB.

Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Tariq Mehmood Pasha was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports Business Gilgit Baltistan Progress South Korea North Korea Azad Jammu And Kashmir Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI ..

1 hour ago

Bahria University Holds National Conference On "Iq ..

2 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC appalled by the unending inhuman blockad ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Ready to Help Iraq Overcome Ongoing Crisis ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Will Leave EU by January 31 If Tor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.