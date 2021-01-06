AJK, GB interlink in perpetual bonds: Midhat Shehzad

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Secretary Information, Tourism and IT Azad Kashmir Midhat Shehzad has said that Azad Kashmir and Gilgat-Baltistan (GB) are linked in perpetual bonds and we along with GB continue our march towards the construction and development.

She was talking to Media delegation of GB at her office here on Wednesday.

Midhat said that journalist community plays a vital role in improving the governance and adding that Information department is taking measures for the welfare of journalists.

She said that relations can be strengthened between AJK and GB by exchanging media delegations and saying that AJK has the vast tourism potential like GB and our government has taken historical steps for the promotion of tourism, she added.

Talking to delegation she said that Information department has been strengthened and its powers have been increased in last few years after 13th constitutional Amendment act which resulted in its better capability.

She said that welfare process of journalists is continuing through Press Foundation and we have disbursed10 million rupees among journalists in wake of Covid-19 lockdown as a relief package besides Rs1.3 million assistance in different terms were paid to journalists during 2020, she maintained .

Midhut told the GB media delegation that press club buildings are being constructed in AJK and we have constituted a media policy with the consultation of journalist fraternity and SOPs have also been shaped for social media besides, the declaration process has been transferred from Kashmir Council to AJK Information department under 13th amendment, she added.

While giving the detailed briefing to GB media delegation Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad asserted that legislation has been made to control cyber crime and the 2019 was celebrated as tourism year, as the promotion of tourism is among the priorities of the government she added.

She said that we made tourism policy and tourism promotion act was passed by the AJK legislative Assembly in this regard.

She said the private sector is being facilitated for investing in tourism and we are identifying tourism spots all over AJK for promoting tourism sector and the government is also focusing archeology and we have convened national and international level conferences in this connection, she observed.

She informed the delegation that Eco tourism and Adventure tourism is also being promoted in Azad Kashmir. The GB journalist delegation on the occasion lauded the work of AJK Information department and desired to have such a setup in Gilgit-Baltistan. Secretary Information also presented gifts to the delegation.