AJK gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir has geared up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on September 17 with great enthusiasm and religious devotion.

The preparations are underway across all 10 districts, with streets, roads, and markets being decorated with lights and banners.

Special prayers will be held at mosques, followed by processions and ceremonies to honor the Prophet's (PBUH) teachings and legacy.

Religious scholars will pay tribute to the Prophet's (PBUH) services to humanity, and people will renew their pledge to follow Allah's orders and the Prophet's (PBUH) sayings.

The celebrations will feature sabeels, distribution of cooked food and main procession would be held from Markazi Jamia Mosque in Mirpur.

