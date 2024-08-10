AJK Gears Up For Grand Celebrations Of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) With just four days left to commemorate Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is abuzz with enthusiastic preparations.
The region is set to celebrate the historic day with great zeal and fervor, highlighting the emergence of a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent on August 14, 1947.
Elaborate programs have been planned across the liberated territory, including Mirpur division's three districts, to mark the occasion. Speakers will emphasize the day's significance and reaffirm the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their freedom struggle until the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian control.
The celebrations will feature national flag hoisting ceremonies, with the AJK President leading the event at the President's House in the capital city. Similar ceremonies will be held in Mirpur and other districts, with public and private organizations participating.
Despite restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), people there are also preparing to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day, hoisting national flags atop their houses to demonstrate their solidarity with Pakistan.
The events will showcase the Kashmiris' unwavering commitment to their ultimate destination, accession to Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378
