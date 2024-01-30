AJK Gears Up For Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Renewed Pledge To End Indian Occupation
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) As February 05 approaches, the people and government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) are gearing up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed determination on Tuesday.
Speaking to APP, Kashmiri rights activist Sardar Amjad Yousaf stated, "Kashmir Solidarity Day is a pivotal occasion for the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world. It serves as a reminder of the unbreakable bond between the people and government of Pakistan and their Kashmiri brethren, as well as the unwavering support extended to their struggle for liberation."
This day is observed across Pakistan and AJK to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just and principled struggle for freedom from India's unlawful occupation.
Despite facing a tragic situation since the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370 and 35-An on August 05, 2019, the people of IIOJK continue to be resilient in their fight for self-determination.
On this significant day, AJK is once again united in its support for the Kashmiri people's right to freedom as recognized by the international community.
He also emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, stating that it remains a core issue and flashpoint in the region. The ongoing indigenous uprising against Indian occupation, which began in 1989, has gained worldwide recognition and support.
Since its inception in 1975, Kashmir Solidarity Day has been observed as a public holiday in Pakistan and AJK, reaffirming the commitment to bring an end to India's illegal and forced occupation of Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case7 minutes ago
-
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power14 minutes ago
-
MOs impose Rs 966,000 fine on violators of election conduct22 minutes ago
-
HC represents Pakistan at Malaysian King Abdullah’s sending off ceremony22 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels25 minutes ago
-
Motorway various sections in Punjab closed32 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-truck collision claims woman's life in Karachi42 minutes ago
-
Mills sealed over non-standard ghee, cooking oil52 minutes ago
-
DC for strict implementation of code of conduct during polling52 minutes ago
-
PMLN holds corner meeting in Shah Nikdar52 minutes ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan52 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area57 minutes ago