AJK Gears Up For Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Renewed Pledge To End Indian Occupation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) As February 05 approaches, the people and government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) are gearing up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed determination on Tuesday.

Speaking to APP, Kashmiri rights activist Sardar Amjad Yousaf stated, "Kashmir Solidarity Day is a pivotal occasion for the Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world. It serves as a reminder of the unbreakable bond between the people and government of Pakistan and their Kashmiri brethren, as well as the unwavering support extended to their struggle for liberation."

This day is observed across Pakistan and AJK to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just and principled struggle for freedom from India's unlawful occupation.

Despite facing a tragic situation since the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370 and 35-An on August 05, 2019, the people of IIOJK continue to be resilient in their fight for self-determination.

On this significant day, AJK is once again united in its support for the Kashmiri people's right to freedom as recognized by the international community.

He also emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, stating that it remains a core issue and flashpoint in the region. The ongoing indigenous uprising against Indian occupation, which began in 1989, has gained worldwide recognition and support.

Since its inception in 1975, Kashmir Solidarity Day has been observed as a public holiday in Pakistan and AJK, reaffirming the commitment to bring an end to India's illegal and forced occupation of Kashmir.

