AJK Gears Up To Celebrate Defence Day With Fervor

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 11:10 PM

AJK gears up to celebrate Defence Day with fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir is set to observe Defence Day of Pakistan on September 6 with great enthusiasm and patriotism.

The day commemorates the valiant defence of Pakistan against Indian aggression in 1965. Special ceremonies, prayer gatherings, and rallies will be held across AJK, including in all ten district headquarters, to pay tribute to the brave armed forces and martyrs who defended the nation.

He further reported that in Mirpur, various organizations will hold ceremonies, followed by rallies, to express solidarity with the nation and armed forces. People will visit martyrs' mausoleums to offer Fateha and place wreaths.

AJK tv and radio stations will air special programs highlighting the significance of Defence Day and the heroic role of Pakistan's armed forces.

The celebrations will be held with simplicity due to the recent flood destruction in the country.

APP/ahr/378

