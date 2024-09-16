AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the birthday of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with utmost religious enthusiasm and devotion on September 17.

According to APP, like the rest of the Islamic world, the liberated part of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir - Azad Jammu and Kashmir has completed all the necessary arrangements to mark this one of the most sacred days in Islamic history.

Milad processions and 'Mahafil-e-Milad' (Milad gatherings) will be held in all major and minor towns and cities across AJK.

The main celebrations will take place in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, as well as in all 10 AJK districts, including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber, Neelam Valley, Haveeli and Jhelum Valley.

Islamic scholars and seasoned Ulema (religious scholars) from all schools of thought in the Muslim community will pay glorious tributes to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for his remarkable services and the message of Allah Almighty that he conveyed to humanity, particularly to the Muslim Ummah.

The streets and roads including markets and shopping centers have been beautifully decorated with lights and colorful banners depicting the celebrations of the Prophet's birthday.

Gates have been erected on all major roads and streets in towns and cities across AJK.

At night, all private and public buildings will be illuminated with colored lights to express the joy and reverence for this most sacred day in Islamic history.

APP/ahr/378