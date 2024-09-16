Open Menu

AJK Gears Up To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) With Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the birthday of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with utmost religious enthusiasm and devotion on September 17.

According to APP, like the rest of the Islamic world, the liberated part of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir - Azad Jammu and Kashmir has completed all the necessary arrangements to mark this one of the most sacred days in Islamic history.

Milad processions and 'Mahafil-e-Milad' (Milad gatherings) will be held in all major and minor towns and cities across AJK.

The main celebrations will take place in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, as well as in all 10 AJK districts, including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber, Neelam Valley, Haveeli and Jhelum Valley.

Islamic scholars and seasoned Ulema (religious scholars) from all schools of thought in the Muslim community will pay glorious tributes to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for his remarkable services and the message of Allah Almighty that he conveyed to humanity, particularly to the Muslim Ummah.

The streets and roads including markets and shopping centers have been beautifully decorated with lights and colorful banners depicting the celebrations of the Prophet's birthday.

Gates have been erected on all major roads and streets in towns and cities across AJK.

At night, all private and public buildings will be illuminated with colored lights to express the joy and reverence for this most sacred day in Islamic history.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

World Jammu Jhelum Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir September Market Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan