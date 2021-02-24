UrduPoint.com
AJK General Elections To Be Held On Time, In Free And Transparent Manner: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

AJK general elections to be held on time, in free and transparent manner: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 23 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his party will contest in upcoming general elections on all seats of Kotli district besides other Constituencies across AJK.

He said, he would be successful with overwhelming majority in the coming AJK general elections to be held in free, fair and transparent manner.

He was addressing a function after issuance of notification of Sardar Munir Hussain as political coordinator to PM and Hafiz Syed Saqualian Hussain Shah as coordinator for political affairs.

The prime minister said, "We are going to start a new political journey in Kotli and added that people of Nakyal have expressed their full confidence over the leadership of the party which would be a source of great strength for the party" Raja Farooq Haider asserted that his party will retain power by forming next government in Azad Jammu Kashmir in view of the tremendous performance and developmental work done for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that he will soon visit Nakyal, the home constituency of Sardar Sikander Khan, ex AJK President and PM besides addressing addressing the workers convention at Kotli.

Speaking on the occasion, political coordinator Sardar Munir Ahmed khan thanked the Prime Minister for reposing confidence in him.

He said it will remove the sense of deprivation among the people of his constituency.

Syed Saqulain Hussain Shah also thanked the Prime Minister for his appointment as coordinator for political affairs.

