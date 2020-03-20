AJK gifts 400 Chinaar saplings to Islamabad administration in memory of Kashmiri martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : To remember the supreme sacrifices of life given by the Kashmiri martyrs, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday gifted 400 saplings of Kashmir's national Chinar tree to the Islamabad administration in memory of the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir for plantation during the ongoing National Tree Plantation drive.

According to the details, the gifted saplings would be planted in different sectors of the federal capital by the Capital Development Authority, it was officially said.

Chinar, the national tree of the Kashmir, is considered the symbol of resistance against the illegal Indian occupation on the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement issued by the AJK government to media Friday night said.

Meanwhile, the nation-wide tree plantation drive is continuing throughout the AJK state as well under Federal government's billion Tree Tsunami Project Under this project 20 million saplings would be planted across AJK during the ongoing tree plantation drive.