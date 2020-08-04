MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 04 (APP):A high level meeting was held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's capital to give final touches to the arrangements for observance of "Youm-e-Istehsal" and proposed visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Muzaffarabad, the same day he will address the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Chief Secretary, AJK Government Dr Shehzad Khan Bungash chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by the Inspector General Police, Secretary Services, Secretary Information and other high ranking government officials, said a handout issued late Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and will also lead a protest rally in Muzaffarabad.

The AJK President, AJK Prime Minister, Federal Ministers and AJK Cabinet Ministers will participate in the protest rally to mark Youm e Istehsal against the Indian sinister action of revoking Special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day last year unlawfully and by force.

Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed throughout Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and across the world by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris to condemn the illegal, immoral, and inhuman action of Youm e Istehsal. On the appeal of Pakistan and AJ&K Governments, protest rallies and processions will be taken out in all the districts and tehsil headquarters of the state to condemn the illegal and immoral actions of the Indian government.

In Muzaffarabad a big protest rally will be taken out from Domail which will terminate at the UN observer mission. The AJK Prime Minister will lead the rally. The AJK Cabinet Ministers, representatives of APHC, leaders of the Political parties and representatives of civil society will also participate in the rally. The participants of the rally will present a memorandum to the UN observer mission.