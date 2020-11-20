AJK going under complete lockdown from Sunday midnight.

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A high level meeting was held here on Friday to review the latest situation of COVID-19 which took important decisions to save the precious lives of the masses from the deadly pandemic.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan was in the chair.

The meeting decided to completely implement the decisions of the cabinet to protect the lives of the people against the pandemic and strictly implement the lock down being reimposed from Monday 12 am.

Wearing masks have been made compulsory while Youm-e-Dua will be observed on Monday. SOPs will be observed during prayers and offering funeral prayer.

Special cards will be issued to the employees including working in the civil secretariat, while limited clerical staff will be allowed to perform their duties in the educational institution.

The Overseas Kashmiri will be requested to postpone their visit to Azad Kashmir in view of the grave situation of the corona pandemic in Azad Kashmir.

The Director General Health briefed the meeting about the latest situation of pandemic and said that the second phase of the virus is more dangerous than that of the previous one and serious decisions are needed to meet the challenges of the second phase of the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that the cabinet has unanimously decided to implement the lockdown to save the precious lives of the people and their children.

He appealed to the people to observe Youm-e-Dua on Monday and maintain social distances.

He said the writ of the government will be maintained and violators will be dealt according to law of the state.

He said the main purpose of the lockdown was to break the chain of the virus therefore the difficult decision was taken by the government to protect the precious lives of the citizens and assured that the government would fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.