AJK Government All Set To Present Maiden Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 10:14 PM

AJK government all set to present maiden budget

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on the PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on the PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday.

During the meeting the duo discussed the forthcoming budget, development works and governance affairs in Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion, PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said the government was all set to present its maiden budget.

The budget, he said, would be progressive and people friendly despite the limited resources "Despite limited resources the government is going to present its first progressive and people friendly budget," the AJK PM said.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said the government was committed to fulfill its promises which had made during the pre-election campaigning.

He said that under the "Clean and Green Kashmir Campaign," all the cities of Azad Kashmir were being cleaned.

"A code of conduct has been introduced for government offices to restore the people' confidence in government institutions," the AJK PM said.

"Special focus has been laid on tourism to increase the revenue at local level, whereas funds have also been allocated in the budget for the promotion of tourism sector", the AJK PM further added.

Referring to the recent wave of inflation, the AJK PM maintained that the inflationary spike would severely affect the development process of Azad Kashmir.

However, he added that the AJK government had already issued strict instructions to complete the development projects on time.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that along with the ongoing development projects, new projects were also included in the budget.

In return, the PTI chairman Imran Khan said that Azad Kashmir possess lot of potential for tourism as the tourism sector can play an important role in eliminating unemployment.

"Special focus should be given to the development of the tourism sector," he said, adding that while launching a new projects, their environmental impact should be taken into consideration.

Regarding the protection of the natural environment, he said, new trees should be planted to compensate for the damage caused to forests.

"Wildlife is becoming rare and their protection should be ensured," Imran said.

