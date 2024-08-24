Open Menu

AJK Government Announces Free Monthly Supply Of 200 Electricity Units To Mosques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM

AJK government announces free monthly supply of 200 electricity units to mosques

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah said that the state government has approved the supply of free electricity of up to 200 units in mosques across the state to realize the dream of an Islamic welfare state.

While quoting the official notification issued by the Department of Religious Affairs, he said in a statement late Friday that the government will pay up to 200 units per month for all the mosques in Azad Kashmir that have electricity meters installed and are working. The government will install solar panels in mosques across Azad Kashmir in a phased manner, he added.

Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah further said that the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Ch. Anwarul Haq has decided to make the Azad region a welfare state in the true sense.

He said that it is not only a historic move but a clear example of love and attachment to islam.

He said that despite the severe financial crisis, with the support of the Federal government, the provision of cheap flour to the people and the allocation of serious funds for projects like social protection for the orphans, widows, poor and marginalized members of society are historical initiatives of the Azad Kashmir government that will always be remembered.

The people of the entire state have praised this initiative of the government and termed it a good initiative for the promotion of the Islamic system. The people of Azad Kashmir have thanked Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haq and Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah for taking practical steps to promote Islam.

