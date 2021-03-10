UrduPoint.com
AJK Government Approves Implementation Of Uniform Education In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:05 PM

AJK government approves implementation of uniform education in AJK

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has approved the implantation of uniform education system in AJK which would effect in educational session 2022 after preparation of the books as per the new syllabus

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has approved the implantation of uniform education system in AJK which would effect in educational session 2022 after preparation of the books as per the new syllabus.

This was said in a press release of AJK Text Book board here on Wednesday.

As per the PR, the AJK Text Book Board was busy round the clock in preparing the new syllabus books and has informed all the wholesalers, Book Depot owners and Schools in this regard and also have been directed to make sale and purchase of the book material process in accordance of NOC issued by the AJK Text Book Board this year, so that no surplus stock of books could be made till the closing session and neither such reading material be used in schools for teaching purpose.

The competent authority of AJK TBB has strictly directed all the education system related stakeholders that stern action would be taken against those institutions and printers ,if Book material in any form was used against the NOC.

