AJK government decided to increase ICUs beds in districts hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Friday decided to immediately increase the beds strength of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of all ten District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs) to meet the emergent needs of escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, presided over by Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan and attended by the cabinet members, chief secretary and high-ups of the health department.

The meeting also decided to enhance the testing capabilities by installing four new PCR machines in the state. Moreover, isolation hospital with 300 beds capacity would also be setup in a quarantine center established at the new Prime Minister House, said a news release.

It also decided to build the capacity of the medical officials engaged in treatment of COVID-19 patients in addition to providing them residential and isolation facilities.

The Prime Minister has accorded approval and immediate release of requisite funds for the installation of Central Oxygen System (COS) in the big state run hospitals where such a facility did not exist.

The meeting reviewed the spread of coronavirus, future challenges and accorded approval to the government's future strategy in this regard.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK had been empowered under the national policy to devise any strategy considering the ground realities. "The decision of enforcing lockdown in the capital city was taken under this policy, which could be extended to other cities as well", the PM added.

Lauding the services of the medical community including doctors and paramedical staff, he said, the government would provide all requisite facilities to the front line warriors.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned officials to devise a proper mechanism to address the grievances of the patients admitted in the isolation centers and hospitals.

Expressing grave concern over the fast growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, he said such a situation demanded immediate precautionary measures and solid steps.

The Prime Minister assured to provide all requisite resources to the concerned departments to effectively deal with the emerging situation.