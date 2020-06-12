UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Government Decided To Increase ICUs Beds In Districts Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

AJK government decided to increase ICUs beds in districts hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Friday decided to immediately increase the beds strength of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of all ten District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs) to meet the emergent needs of escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, presided over by Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan and attended by the cabinet members, chief secretary and high-ups of the health department.

The meeting also decided to enhance the testing capabilities by installing four new PCR machines in the state. Moreover, isolation hospital with 300 beds capacity would also be setup in a quarantine center established at the new Prime Minister House, said a news release.

It also decided to build the capacity of the medical officials engaged in treatment of COVID-19 patients in addition to providing them residential and isolation facilities.

The Prime Minister has accorded approval and immediate release of requisite funds for the installation of Central Oxygen System (COS) in the big state run hospitals where such a facility did not exist.

The meeting reviewed the spread of coronavirus, future challenges and accorded approval to the government's future strategy in this regard.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK had been empowered under the national policy to devise any strategy considering the ground realities. "The decision of enforcing lockdown in the capital city was taken under this policy, which could be extended to other cities as well", the PM added.

Lauding the services of the medical community including doctors and paramedical staff, he said, the government would provide all requisite facilities to the front line warriors.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned officials to devise a proper mechanism to address the grievances of the patients admitted in the isolation centers and hospitals.

Expressing grave concern over the fast growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, he said such a situation demanded immediate precautionary measures and solid steps.

The Prime Minister assured to provide all requisite resources to the concerned departments to effectively deal with the emerging situation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

11 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

56 minutes ago

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.