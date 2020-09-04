AJK government decides to open educational institutions.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to open the closed educational institutions of the state with complete standard operating procedures (SOPs).

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to open the closed educational institutions of the state with complete standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This was decided in a meeting of State Coordination Committee held here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here on Friday.

The meeting decided that all the educational institutions will be made disinfected and use of mask will be mandatory for both students and the teachers.

The meeting decided to implement the decision of the Federal government regarding the opening of educational institutions and Azad Kashmir government will open the institutions when the federal government will announce the date.

The meeting decided to initiate random sampling of the teachers of all the public and private educational institutions before the opening of institutions to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister was informed during the briefing that there were eight hundred and seventy eight thousand students were studying in both public and private institutions of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that special prayers will be offered before opening of the educational institutions and added that it was a blessing of ALLAH ALMIGHTY that a small number of people had been infected in the area and out of 2306 patients only 65 were lost their lives while 87 were under treatment.

He said Azad Kashmir was the first region to overcome the COVID -19 as compared to other provinces of Pakistan due to the timely decisions taken by the government.

He urged the people to take precautionary measures as the threat of this virus still exists. He said in the first phase, Universities, Medical colleges, degree colleges and senior classes in High schools will be opened.