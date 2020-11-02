AJK government decides to restructure electricity department

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday chaired a high level meeting held in Islamabad to review a restructuring plan to reorganize the Electricity department in AJK aimed to improve performance and delivery services.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister said the government would provide all necessary resources for the restructuring of the electricity department to cater the modern requirements.

He appreciated the steps taken by the electricity department to reduce the line losses side by side increasing the revenue.

The prime minister said the government has spent a record amount for the installation of transmission lines and on accounts of transformers during the past four years.

He said the electricity system was upgraded to provide electricity to the masses and billions of rupees were projected by the government from its developmental budget to extend electricity facilities to the people of the state. He assured that resources would also be provided for the restructuring of the department.

The prime minister specially lauded the personal interest shown by the Minister for electricity Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan for enhancing the state revenue and restructuring the department on modern lines.

Meanwhile, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has lauded the vibrant role of People of Neelum Valley facing Indian forces aggression with courage and determination.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review the water supply scheme of Authmuqam, he said the present government had given billions of rupees funds for the socio- economic uplift of the people of the area to improve the living standard of the people.

He directed the concerned department and secretaries to the government to complete the projects within specified time to reach the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

The meeting was also attended by AJK Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Finance Minister Dr Najeed Naqi and senior officers.