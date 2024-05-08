AJK government determined to ensure foolproof security for foreign engineers: PM Anwaar

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that the main purpose behind the deployment of Punjab and Frontier Constabulary was to provide foolproof security to foreign engineers working on different hydropower projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that the main purpose behind the deployment of Punjab and Frontier Constabulary was to provide foolproof security to foreign engineers working on different hydropower projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the state metropolis, the prime minister said that a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan was the greatest eyesore for India.

The AJK government, he said cannot compromise on the protection of life, honour and dignity of the citizens of the state.

The PM said that the government wanted to resolve all issues through negotiations by engaging with representatives of the Action Committee.

Referring to Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir's statement, he stated that Mir had admitted that ninety-nine percent of the issues between the government and Committee have been settled.

Prime Minister Haq reiterated that his government wanted to find a permanent solution to the problems being faced by the people of Azad Kashmir.

"We can use our hydroelectric potential to generate 300 to 400 MW of electricity and provide relief to the public," he said, adding that rule of law and justice were key to real development.

"Holding peaceful protests is indeed a democratic and fundamental right of every citizen, but the government cannot allow anyone to take the law into his hands under its guise," the PM stated clearly, adding that maintaining law and order in the state was the government's responsibility.

"Who is responsible if any external agent intrudes into the protest of the Public Action Committee and causes damage?" he asked. "It is the government's duty to protect the lives and property of the citizens, including the protesters," the PM said.

PM Anwaar ul Haq, while stressing the need for responsible journalism, expressed that the journalist fraternity must strictly adhere to the principles of journalism to counter the spread of disinformation. Irresponsible reporting should end. Half the truth was even more dangerous than a lie.

APP/ahr/378