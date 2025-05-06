AJK government dumps 2 month food near LOC areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has dumped two-month ration supply in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) to tackle any emergency situation. District food controller (DFC) Abrar Mir told APP here on Tuesday that Muzaffarabad Division requires 5,300 tons of grain monthly, and currently, there are 7,800 tons of flour available besides routine daily supply.

He said in the LoC region, three depots in Muzaffarabad district, six in Jhelum Valley, and 227 in Neelum district were fully operational and a mechanism was in placed between district administrations and food controllers across all districts to ensure the availability and supply of food items. All major market traders keep the administration informed about the status of their stores. He informed that under the special instructions of the Government of Azad Kashmir and considering the current aggressive stance by India, a minimum two-month ration supply is secured in all three districts of Muzaffarabad Division including the LoC areas. " There is no risk of food shortage in areas near the LoC," he maintained.

Considering weather conditions, the Food Department also stores grain supplies for four to six months in snowy regions during winters and the rainy season. In line with government policy, department officials, in collaboration with local administrations, have established a mechanism to ensure the availability of food grains in all areas adjacent to the LoC.

"Overall, Muzaffarabad Division requires 5,300 tons of flour monthly, while around 7,800 tons are currently available in the department's supply depots.

Daily grain supply continues to meet everyday needs, and preemptive measures are already in place to tackle emergencies," he assured.

District Food Controller Abrar Ahmed Mir, who is also the Chairman of the District Food Authority, told that modern technology was being used to ensure the sale and purchase of quality and healthy essential food items. Pure, adulteration-free milk is now being supplied to the citizens of Muzaffarabad. Drinking water and other items are being checked through the department’s mobile food lab.

He further told that in case of any complaints, citizens can contact the control room of the Food Authority. They can also get their drinking water and other items tested for free every Saturday through the mobile food testing lab.

Currently, we have banned bringing milk and meat from outside Muzaffarabad, headded. He said sale of poor-quality and non-standard water has been banned, and 27 types of cooking oils have been declared unhealthy and their sale has been stopped. The department employs highly qualified food technologists and analysts who examine the quality of food items via the mobile food testing lab and prepare reports based on machine-generated data.

He said Pure and healthy food was essential for a healthy body. The official urged citizens to report any complaints regarding milk, honey, water, edible oils, and other food items to the Food Authority. In response to a question, Mir said that the Food Department procures wheat from PASCO. At present, the department has sufficient wheat stock, and new procurement is also underway. There is no possibility of a food shortage.