AJK government extends vacations in educational institutions till May 31.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has extended the vacations in all educational institutions including public, private and religious schools till 31st of May due to possible spread of novel coronavirus (COVID 19), said a notification issued by the government on Wednesday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been reported only one COVID 19 positive case so for while almost 60 people have been kept in quarantine centers whose samples for test has been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for test.

All the educational institutions were closed earlier on March, 13 for three weeks till April 5 by the government and the date of closer has been extended due to a lock down for three weeks to contain spread of pandemic in the region.

Meanwhile, lockdown in the region continued second consecutive day on Wednesday with more strict measures adopted by law enforcement agencies including the ban to enter into Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to which a huge number of people gathered at Kohala and Azad Pattan bridges where they had been stopped to enter.

The crowed demonstrated against banning their entry at the entry points and hours after, it has been decided by the local administration to allow their entry after scanning them. A large number of these people had been witnessed marching by foot towards their villages and areas as public transport has been suspended.