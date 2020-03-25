UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Government Extends Vacations In Educational Institutions Till May 31.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

AJK government extends vacations in educational institutions till May 31.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has extended the vacations in all educational institutions including public, private and religious schools till 31st of May due to possible spread of novel coronavirus (COVID – 19), said a notification issued by the government on Wednesday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been reported only one COVID – 19 positive case so for while almost 60 people have been kept in quarantine centers whose samples for test has been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for test.

All the educational institutions were closed earlier on March, 13 for three weeks till April 5 by the government and the date of closer has been extended due to a lock down for three weeks to contain spread of pandemic in the region.

Meanwhile, lockdown in the region continued second consecutive day on Wednesday with more strict measures adopted by law enforcement agencies including the ban to enter into Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to which a huge number of people gathered at Kohala and Azad Pattan bridges where they had been stopped to enter.

The crowed demonstrated against banning their entry at the entry points and hours after, it has been decided by the local administration to allow their entry after scanning them. A large number of these people had been witnessed marching by foot towards their villages and areas as public transport has been suspended.

Related Topics

Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinaâ€™s first cargo flight carrying relief goods ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan asks IMF for additional sum of Rs 1.4 bil ..

25 minutes ago

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

39 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to suspend Customer Happiness Centre ..

46 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on soldiers in Nigeria&#039;s ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.