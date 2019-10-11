UrduPoint.com
AJK Government Inks Agreement With Lahore Walled City Authority.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

AJK government inks agreement with Lahore walled city authority.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) department of tourism and national heritage and Lahore Walled City Authority here Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for restoration and conservation of historical red fort of Muzaffarabad and major heritage places.

The ceremony was attended by AJK Minister for tourism, information and heritage Mushtaq Mehnas, Director General Lahore walled city Authority Kamran Lashari and other high officials of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, minister said the project had been approved by cabinet. He said the government would also restore historical forts and places in Neelum, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber and Bagh in future to their original form.

