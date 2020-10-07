UrduPoint.com
AJK Government Inks Integrated Socioeconomic Uplift Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

AJK government inks integrated socioeconomic uplift plan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) : , Oct 06 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has devised a comprehensive developmental strategy for the socioeconomic uplift of people of the state besides formulating a transparent policy for developmental funds.

This was revealed at a high level meeting chaired by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider on Tuesday to review the ongoing annual development programme 2020-2021.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the government during four years of its term has ensured the timely completion of developmental projects where funds were projected exclusively for the well being of people.

He said efforts have been intensified for the timely completion of developmental projects for welfare of the people which helped save the public money.

He said the present government has spent almost all developmental funds for the benefit of the common man and have not compromised the quality of work .

He directed the concerned official to intensify the pace of progress on various ongoing developmental projects and complete the projects within the specified time to facilitate people.

Earlier the additional Chief Secretary development Syed Asif Hussain briefed the meeting that use of developmental funds have been made in a transparent manner adding that step have been intensified to achieve the targets within the specified time.

He also briefed the meeting about the pace of progress on various ongoing developmental projects and details of work completed by the PWD and Physical Planning and Housing sectors.

