AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesque region

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The AJK government has principally decided to chalk out an integrated phased plan for the speedy promotion of tourism in the area through all available natural resources with the coordination of the private sector and the requisite funds to be allocated in the forthcoming fiscal year 2024–25 annual budget of the state, official sources disclosed.

“Since bright potential along with a conducive atmosphere is available for the uplift and promotion of the tourism industry in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the state government intends to invite the national and multi-national entrepreneurs in the private sector to launch the projects of tourist resorts and rest houses in various tourism-oriented picturesque spots in AJK—enriched with natural beauty, including Neelam and Leepa valleys, as well as other mountainous resorts, including in Mirpur and Rawalakot (Poonch) divisions," the sources told APP here on Wednesday.

The government, the sources said, would extend every possible support and assistance to flourish the proposed development projects as a result of the implementation of the plan.

The government has also principally decided to practically involve the private sector to run the tourist resorts and rest houses belonging to the AJK tourism department in various parts of the area under a phased program under joint public-private projects.

The sources continued that since the natural beauty and huge available resources in picturesque Azad Jammu and Kashmir are available for the speedy progress of the tourism sector in AJK, Placing the colossal development funds in the coming fiscal year budget for the promotion of the tourism sector in AJK, the state government also intended to extend every possible due assistance and support to the private sector for the promotion of tourism in the area under the proposed broad-based tourism promotion plan.

The proposed tourism uplift plan involves the holding of an international tourism conference in Mirpur in the near future for the practical implementation of the tourism uplift program in the liberated territory, the sources added.

Since domestic tourism was getting momentum with great attraction for tourists in various attractive parts of AJK, including in the top mountainous areas of Neelam and Leepa valleys, including those close to the line of control, the available potential could be utilized for maximum progress in this sector, the sources added.

