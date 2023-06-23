Open Menu

AJK Government Postpones Gazetted Holidays Following On 24 And 25 June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:39 PM

The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has postponed the gazetted holidays following on June 24 and 25 in view of to make special arrangements for utilization of developmental and non-developmental expenditures before the closing of the current financial year 2023

All the government institutions would remain open except the educational institutions on Saturday and Sunday whereas, the Department of the Services and General Administration Government of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has issued formally a notification in this regard here on Friday.

