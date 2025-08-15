AJK government provides 33 new vehicles to strengthen police stations

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haqon Friday handed over 33 newly purchased 4×4 single-cabin 2025 model vehicles to police stations across AJK to enhance the force’s operational capacity.

At a ceremony here, the Prime Minister formally presented the vehicle keys to DIG Police Irfan Masood Kashfi, who also briefed him on the anticipated improvements in policing efficiency following the addition of the vehicles to the fleet.

Senior Minister Colonel (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Secretary Information Sardar Adnan Khurshid, senior police officials, and other dignitaries attended the event.Speaking to the media, the Prime Minister said that the police are putting their lives at risk to safeguard the lives, honor, and property of citizens.

“It is the state’s responsibility to provide a conducive work environment and basic resources to the force,” he stated, noting that during the past two years, 56 police stations have been equipped with new 4×4 vehicles and 1,300 new posts have been created in the department.He emphasized that transparency in recruitment would be ensured and that the vehicles must be properly maintained.

“The police are our pride.

Their efficiency will increase with the provision of these vehicles,” he said.Highlighting recent rescue operations, the Prime Minister lauded the joint efforts of the police, SDMA, rescue agencies, and Pakistan’s Armed Forces in saving over 700 tourists trapped during a cloudburst in Ratigali lake last night.

“We salute all institutions for their timely actions,” he added. In response to questions, he said that after the recent cloudburst in Sirli Sacha, rescue orders were issued immediately, and six bodies were recovered within six hours.

“There is no price for human life. All institutions remain on high alert for rescue operations,” he remarked.He further informed that Rs 320 million has been released for clearing arrears related to natural disaster relief and that instructions have been issued for immediate compensation for rain-related losses.

The operational capacity of SDMA, he said, has also been boosted with the purchase of drones worth Rs 80 million, in line with modern requirements.