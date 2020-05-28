UrduPoint.com
AJK Government Reviews Latest Situation Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

AJK government reviews latest situation of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :High-level meeting in Azad Jammu Kashmir | on Thursday reviewed the latest situation of coronavirus spread and government's efforts to curtail its outbreak and future strategy in this regard.

The video-link meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana expressed satisfaction over the government's effective measures to curb the pandemic in the region, said a news release.

Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to take further solid steps particularly in those areas where the virus is spreading rapidly.

He also directed for devising an efficient policy regarding the compulsory testing of the people.

Mathar Niaz Rana directed Director Generals Local Government and Health to formulate public quarantine/isolation policy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that due to the proactive approach and solid steps of the state government, the situation of coronavirus pandemic is under control in the state.

He expressed grave concern over the rapid spread of the virus in Muzaffarabad from last two weeks and said that those affected areas where coronavirus positive were reported had been properly sealed.

Mathar Niaz Rana told that tests of the confirmed positive cases were also being done.

He urged masses to continue to take all recommended precautionary measures maintaining social distance and avoiding gatherings.

Inspector General Police, Secretary Health, Divisional Commissioners, DIGPs, DG information, DGs LGRD, Health & IT, Additional Secretary Home, Focal Person COVID-19 and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

