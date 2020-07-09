AJK government to built monument of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that state of the art monument of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah will be built in recognition of her unique services served by her for the country and the nation.

In his message on the eve of anniversary of Madar-e-Millat here he paid glowing tribute for her leading role with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for carving out for separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, said a news release.

He said the construction of monument is the needed to apprise the generation about the services of great leaders who had played the leading role in Pakistan movement.

He said Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was role model and due to her struggle women took to the streets and actively participated in Pakistan movement.

She was keen for the development of Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and it was her efforts that the great Kashmiri leader KH Khurshid served as a president of AJK.