AJK Government To Launch E-Service In Govt Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:49 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) governmnet Wednesday decided to launch E-Service in government offices to facilitate the employees and the citizens on modern lines

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) governmnet Wednesday decided to launch E-Service in government offices to facilitate the employees and the citizens on modern lines.

A high level meeting was held under the chair of AJK Chief Secretary Dr.Shahzad Khan Bangish in this regard which was attended by Secretary Services Chaudhry Liaqat Hussain, Secretary Information, IT and Tourism Midhat Shahzad, IT Director General Khalid Rafique and other high officials concerned.

The meeting decided that E-Facilitation Centers would be established in different districts of the State where people would be facilitated through one window operation.

It was decided that E-office system at Facilitation centers would be made proactive and that would make more easy in providing E-Facilitation services.

The meeting was also told that it would enhance the capacity of Employees Management System and help to improve the coordination between the different departments.

AJK Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangish said the traditional paperwork would be transformed into E-facilitation system and now official affairs would be managed online.

He directed Secretary Information, Tourism and Information Technology Midhat Shahzad to take speedy measures in this regard.

Dr. Bangish said that half of the staff has been deputed in offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to safeguard the human lives and preventing the further spread of virus.

