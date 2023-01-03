UrduPoint.com

AJK Government To Officially Observe Captain Sarwar Martyrdom Day

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced to observe at official level the anniversaries of the martyrs of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the country and nation.

In this regard, the Department of Services and General Administration has issued an official notification that says that the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed would be observed at the national level.

It is worth mentioning here that Captain Sarwar Shaheed was cited with the first Nishan-i-Haider for his gallantry and actions of valor during the first war between India and Pakistan in 1947-48.

He embraced Shahadat on 27th July 1948 after capturing the enemy's important positions of strategic significance in the Uri sector.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while approving the celebration of the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed at the official level, said that every officer and soldier who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland will be honored.

